AirAsia returns to Suvarnabhumi Airport with 3 domestic routes

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 1, 2026, 3:55 PM
1 minute read
AirAsia returns to Suvarnabhumi Airport with 3 domestic routes
Photo via AirAsia Newsroom

Thai AirAsia resumed domestic operations from Suvarnabhumi International Airport today, October 1, restoring direct flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi after a two-and-a-half-month suspension.

The first AirAsia flights at Suvarnabhumi across the three restored routes recorded a combined load factor of more than 82%, according to the airline. Services now operate up to six times daily to Chiang Mai, five times to Phuket and twice daily to Krabi.

The return gives passengers travelling between Bangkok and the three destinations a choice between Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. Don Mueang remains Thai AirAsia’s main Bangkok base and serves 22 domestic destinations.

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AirAsia returns to Suvarnabhumi Airport with 3 domestic routes | News by Thaiger
Photo via AirAsia Newsroom

Thai AirAsia suspended all nine of its domestic routes from Suvarnabhumi between July 15 and September 30 amid sharply higher aviation fuel costs and softer mid-year travel demand. Flights were shifted to Don Mueang during the suspension.

The latest restart is therefore a partial return to Suvarnabhumi. Before the suspension, the airline also flew from the airport to Buri Ram, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Udon Thani, among other destinations, while the current schedule restores only Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi.

The airline is increasing domestic capacity more broadly as Thailand enters the year-end high season. Between October and December, Thai AirAsia plans to operate up to 135 domestic flights a day, more than 50% above the third quarter’s peak average of 88 daily services.

Further regional expansion is planned from October 25, when Phuket gains direct Thai AirAsia services to Khon Kaen and Udon Thani.

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The restored flights also allow passengers arriving on international services at Thailand’s main airport to connect directly to three major domestic tourism destinations without transferring across Bangkok to Don Mueang.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 1, 2026, 3:55 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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