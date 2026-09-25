AirAsia restores 10 Asian routes for 2026 high season

Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X will restore 10 suspended international services from October and increase flights to Japan ahead of the year-end high season. The expansion will bring AirAsia’s international routes from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to as many as 53, serving 46 cities across Asia.

The airline announced the plans on September 22, following reductions in flight frequencies and temporary route suspensions during the third quarter due to rising fuel costs and weaker travel demand.

Thai AirAsia Head of Commercial Tansita Akrarittipirom said the airline expects international travel to recover during the October-to-December peak season, driven by both Thai holidaymakers travelling abroad and foreign tourists visiting Thailand.

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The carrier will restore six routes between Bangkok and India, expanding its Indian network to 11 cities. Direct flights from Don Mueang to Gaya will resume on October 25, followed by Ahmedabad on November 6, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Lucknow on November 16, and Jaipur on November 17.

Two other Thai AirAsia international services will also return on October 25, connecting Don Mueang with Kuala Lumpur and Phuket with Siem Reap in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia X will increase its operations to Japan, offering direct flights from Don Mueang to four destinations.

Tokyo will receive up to 21 flights per week and Osaka up to 14. Services to Sapporo will resume on October 1 with four weekly flights, increasing to seven from December 1, while Nagoya flights will return on October 2 with four services per week.

The airline will also operate four weekly flights each to New Delhi, India, and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

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Under the combined winter schedule, the two carriers will serve 17 cities in East Asia, 15 in Southeast Asia, 13 in South Asia and one in Central Asia from Don Mueang Airport.

The increase in AirAsia international routes follows an earlier announcement of additional domestic capacity for the same period.

Thai AirAsia plans to operate up to 135 domestic flights daily between October and December, more than 50% above the third quarter’s peak average of 88 flights per day.

Phuket will also gain direct connections to Khon Kaen and Udon Thani from October 25, operating up to three and four weekly flights, respectively.