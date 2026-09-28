6 airlines let passengers hit by floods move flight or hold fare

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 28, 2026, 12:17 PM
2 minutes read
6 airlines let passengers hit by floods move flight or hold fare
Photo by enviromantic via Getty Images

Six airlines introduced measures to assist passengers affected by severe flooding and traffic disruption in Bangkok, with the arrangements covering flights between September 26 and 29.

Flooding and traffic congestion affected journeys to Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport, with some passengers reportedly missing their flights.

Each airline has introduced its own conditions for affected passengers, so travellers should check the requirements before requesting a change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai Airways is waiving the change fee for one date change on the same route and in the same fare class. Passengers whose flights are cancelled can receive a full refund.

Thai Airways guide for passengers affected by Bangkok flooding
Photo via Photo via Thai Airways

Bangkok Airways is allowing passengers to change their travel date once without a change fee. The booking must remain on the original route, and the new travel date must be completed by October 10.

Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X are allowing passengers to change to another date once without a fee. The new flight must operate on the same route and be within seven days of the original travel date, subject to seat availability. Passengers can alternatively receive credit that is valid for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Nok Air’s measures cover passengers departing from Don Mueang International Airport, including passengers who missed their flights there on September 26. Eligible passengers can change their flight once within 30 days without paying a change fee or fare difference.

Alternatively, they can receive a voucher for the full value of their booking, valid for 30 days. Passengers seeking a change must contact Nok Air directly rather than wait to be contacted. The airline directs passengers to its call centre on 1318, website or ticket offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai Vietjet is allowing passengers to change their flight once on the same route without a change fee. Passengers can alternatively receive credit valid for 180 days. For a date change, travel must be completed within seven days of the original travel date and is subject to seat availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai Lion Air said credit would be retained for 30 days for passengers unable to board flights between September 26 and 28. Passengers can contact the airline to reschedule their flights without a fee within 30 days. However, passengers travelling on weekends or public holidays may have to pay a fare difference.

The airlines advised passengers travelling to either Bangkok airport to allow an additional two to three hours for their journey because of flooding and traffic congestion.

Passengers are also advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and contact their airline directly if they need to change their booking.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 28, 2026, 12:17 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Teenager at the wheel dies as car hits power pole in Phuket Phuket News

Teenager at the wheel dies as car hits power pole in Phuket

36 minutes ago
10 deers rescued as floodwater rises at Bangkok theme park Bangkok News

10 deers rescued as floodwater rises at Bangkok theme park

36 minutes ago
Khao Yai park closure extended after bridge collapse Thailand News

Khao Yai park closure extended after bridge collapse

1 hour ago
Pattaya police seek suspect in 8,000-baht knife attack Pattaya News

Pattaya police seek suspect in 8,000-baht knife attack

2 hours ago
Chinese driver pulled out of car swept into canal during Rayong flooding Thailand News

Chinese driver pulled out of car swept into canal during Rayong flooding

2 hours ago
Bangkok flood jet ski joyride leaves rider, cameraman charged Bangkok News

Bangkok flood jet ski joyride leaves rider, cameraman charged

2 hours ago
PM rejects French Koh Samui zoo owner&#8217;s deportation appeal Koh Samui News

PM rejects French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation appeal

2 hours ago
Bangkok immigration offices closes Sept 28–29 as floods persist Visa Information

Bangkok immigration offices closes Sept 28–29 as floods persist

3 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 28 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 28 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

6 hours ago
Ex-Thailand assistant coach electrocuted in Samut Prakan floods Thailand News

Ex-Thailand assistant coach electrocuted in Samut Prakan floods

19 hours ago
Man shoots girlfriend, kills another man then himself in Chumphon Crime News

Man shoots girlfriend, kills another man then himself in Chumphon

19 hours ago
SRT cancels 10 eastern trains as floodwater covers railway tracks Thailand News

SRT cancels 10 eastern trains as floodwater covers railway tracks

20 hours ago
Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding Bangkok News

Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding

21 hours ago
Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate Thailand News

Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate

21 hours ago
Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations Thailand News

Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations

22 hours ago
Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains Thailand News

Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains

22 hours ago
Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village Thailand News

Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village

22 hours ago
Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier Thailand News

Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier

23 hours ago
Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road Thailand News

Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road

1 day ago
Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight Thailand News

Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight

1 day ago
Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding Thailand News

Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding

1 day ago
Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods Thailand News

Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods

1 day ago
Experts rule out repeat of 2011 Thailand floods Thailand News

Experts rule out repeat of 2011 Thailand floods

1 day ago
American arrested after police uncover hidden drug lab in Pattaya Crime News

American arrested after police uncover hidden drug lab in Pattaya

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleAirAsia restores 10 Asian routes for 2026 high season