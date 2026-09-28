6 airlines let passengers hit by floods move flight or hold fare

Six airlines introduced measures to assist passengers affected by severe flooding and traffic disruption in Bangkok, with the arrangements covering flights between September 26 and 29.

Flooding and traffic congestion affected journeys to Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport, with some passengers reportedly missing their flights.

Each airline has introduced its own conditions for affected passengers, so travellers should check the requirements before requesting a change.

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Thai Airways is waiving the change fee for one date change on the same route and in the same fare class. Passengers whose flights are cancelled can receive a full refund.

Bangkok Airways is allowing passengers to change their travel date once without a change fee. The booking must remain on the original route, and the new travel date must be completed by October 10.

Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X are allowing passengers to change to another date once without a fee. The new flight must operate on the same route and be within seven days of the original travel date, subject to seat availability. Passengers can alternatively receive credit that is valid for two years.

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Nok Air’s measures cover passengers departing from Don Mueang International Airport, including passengers who missed their flights there on September 26. Eligible passengers can change their flight once within 30 days without paying a change fee or fare difference.

Alternatively, they can receive a voucher for the full value of their booking, valid for 30 days. Passengers seeking a change must contact Nok Air directly rather than wait to be contacted. The airline directs passengers to its call centre on 1318, website or ticket offices.

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Thai Vietjet is allowing passengers to change their flight once on the same route without a change fee. Passengers can alternatively receive credit valid for 180 days. For a date change, travel must be completed within seven days of the original travel date and is subject to seat availability.

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Thai Lion Air said credit would be retained for 30 days for passengers unable to board flights between September 26 and 28. Passengers can contact the airline to reschedule their flights without a fee within 30 days. However, passengers travelling on weekends or public holidays may have to pay a fare difference.

The airlines advised passengers travelling to either Bangkok airport to allow an additional two to three hours for their journey because of flooding and traffic congestion.

Passengers are also advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and contact their airline directly if they need to change their booking.

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