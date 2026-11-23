A Thai woman due to give birth to her first child in February remains in Thailand, separated from her Australian husband, after a July rule change pushed offshore Australian partner visa applications like hers to the back of the queue, The Guardian reported.

The couple applied for her Australian partner visa last December after marrying, when the expected wait was about two years.

Bradley Jones, a 28 year old nurse in Tasmania, has followed his wife Tasimaporn’s pregnancy through videos and updates, and said missing these milestones felt awful.

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The change came through a ministerial direction signed by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, which gives priority to family visa applications from people already in Australia. It took effect in the early months of Tasimaporn’s pregnancy, and Jones said it felt like an “insult”, adding that the couple had simply met online and fallen in love across two countries.

He said he fears being separated from his son in his early years, missing nappy changes and getting up at night, and believes the three of them should be together as a family.

Home Affairs saw it coming

Before the direction was signed, the Department of Home Affairs warned Burke that deprioritising offshore family visa applications involving children may be inconsistent with Australia’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It also said the change could expose the government to legal challenges over unreasonable delays, according to advice tabled in Parliament this month.

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Peter van Vliet, chief executive of the Migration Institute of Australia, said a temporary skilled migrant can bring a partner to Australia within weeks, while the offshore partners of Australian citizens now wait years, calling the situation “clearly inequitable”. Van Vliet said partner and child visas should be granted in queue order.

Migration lawyer Dessie Hristova, co-chair of the Law Institute of Victoria’s migration law reform committee, said applicants facing unreasonable delays may be able to take legal action, as ministerial directions cannot override migration law.

Thirty-five months, give or take

Department estimates show 90% of offshore partner visa applications lodged this week will be processed within 35 months, compared with 30 months for onshore applicants. A Senate hearing last month heard there were 39,000 offshore and 81,000 onshore partner visa applications in the system.

A department spokesperson said the reform gives the government greater control over who arrives in, stays in and leaves Australia, and supports migrants already living and working there while reducing net overseas migration.

The spokesperson said offshore family visa applications have lower priority but will continue to be processed and granted.

Jones plans to travel to Thailand in January, before the birth, and stay for about four and a half months. The couple hope Tasimaporn will be granted another Australian tourist visa so they can spend time together as a family, though two of her three previous visitor visa applications were refused over concerns she lacked strong enough reasons to return home.