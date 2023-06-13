Worker rescued at Te Marua plant amid water treatment upgrade
A construction worker was rescued after getting trapped in a borehole at the Te Marua water treatment plant in Upper Hutt. The individual was transported to the hospital in moderate condition, according to a spokesperson from Wellington Free Ambulance. Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) reported that they received a call around 9.30am and the worker was freed by approximately 10.15am.
Fenz shift manager stated that they were present at the Te Marua plant that morning, collaborating with staff and developing a plan. The Te Marua water treatment plant is considered a vital infrastructure asset for the Wellington region, supplying nearly half of the region’s drinking water demand with up to 80 million litres of water per day.
The plant is currently undergoing an upgrade to increase its water capacity and enhance its ability to remove algae, sediment, and odour from the water. The upgrade began in February, with significant component upgrades commencing in April. This includes piling for a pad that will eventually support a new carbon dioxide storage tank.
Wellington Water spokesperson Sophie Holland confirmed that the trapped individual was a worker at the construction site. While she could not confirm whether there had been any issue with trench collapses, she stated that they would investigate the site. Worksafe has also been contacted for comment.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.