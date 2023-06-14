Woman pleads not guilty in Hibiscus Coast resident’s car park death

A not-guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a woman charged with reckless driving causing death in the case of Joe Hart, a well-known Hibiscus Coast resident who died five months ago. The tense court atmosphere saw a confrontation between the defendant and two individuals in the corridor, necessitating intervention from security personnel.

Represented by lawyer Roderick Mulgan, the woman sought interim name suppression, citing hostility within the community and concerns for her and her children’s safety. Mulgan explained that the woman had been frequently attacked on social media and had already experienced intimidation that day.

Judge Clare Bennett admonished those allegedly involved in the confrontation, terming their behaviour highly inappropriate, and ordered inquiries into the persons responsible.

Joe Hart, 41, suffered critical injuries in an incident with a vehicle in a car park at Victor Eaves Park in Ōrewa on January 7 and passed away at the hospital the following day. Hart was well-regarded in the community for his mechanical skill, generosity, and distinctive personality.

While the exact details surrounding his death remain unclear, it is known that Hart suffered severe fractures and other injuries that proved fatal. Another individual was present during the incident; however, legal restrictions limit further discussion of the circumstances.

The North Shore District court heard the case today, with reckless driving causing death carrying a potential maximum sentence of ten years in prison. Following Hart’s death, a combination of the Waitematā CIB detectives and Serious Crash Unit specialists spent several months assembling the events that transpired. A 44-year-old woman was arrested by police one week ago.

Judge Bennett granted the interim order for name suppression until at least the next court appearance on August 15 for case review. Detective Inspector Callum McNeill stated that the investigation team has informed Hart’s family and will continue supporting them throughout this process, thanking them and the broader community for their patience as they work towards a resolution.