Woman curfewed for spitting at police, allowed church attendance

A woman who spat in the eye of one police officer and in the face of another has been sentenced to community detention and supervision, with a curfew set to accommodate her church attendance. Lyndell Sara Karaitiana, 34, faced the Nelson District Court on charges of assaulting police and disorderly behaviour following a family argument on January 31. The court heard that Karaitiana had been intoxicated and verbally abusive at the time of the incident.

The police summary of facts revealed that Karaitiana had been warned several times to stop yelling and swearing before being arrested. While being taken into custody, she spat in the face of a female constable, causing eye irritation for about 12 hours. Karaitiana also managed to spit at another constable as he drove the police car.

Defence lawyer Ian Miller told the court that Karaitiana had “significant difficulties” regulating her emotions but had been working on improving herself. He added that the events were influenced by emotional issues, which were part of a long and ongoing process. “She wants to be better for her children than her upbringing has led her to,” Miller said.

Judge Richard Russell acknowledged Karaitiana’s troubled past and her efforts to make positive life changes. He emphasised that assaults on the police were taken very seriously by the court. “The police have a difficult enough job to do to keep the community safe without having to put up with the type of behaviour you have shown them,” Judge Russell said. He also noted that spitting was an “obvious health hazard” and was therefore classed as assault.

In sentencing Karaitiana, Judge Russell arranged a curfew around her church attendance and ordered her to attend alcohol and drug counselling as part of supervision. He urged her to live her life without alcohol and warned her of a more severe outcome if she were to appear in court again.