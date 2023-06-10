Wilkinson apologises to Senator Price for mispronouncing name in leaked audio

Australian television presenter Lisa Wilkinson has issued an apology to Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price for a leaked private audio recording in which she appeared to mock the pronunciation of the senator’s name. In a statement, Wilkinson expressed regret for any offence caused and emphasised that the conversation was not meant for public consumption.

The recording was from a meeting between Wilkinson, Brittany Higgins, her partner David Sharaz, and a producer, Angus Llewellyn, as reported by The Guardian. Wilkinson had mentioned the Coalition’s preselection of over 20 diverse and strong female candidates, including an Indigenous woman whose name she struggled to pronounce correctly.

Later, Brittany Higgins appeared in an interview with Wilkinson on The Project, where she alleged that she had been raped at Parliament House while working as a staffer for then-defence minister Linda Reynolds. Bruce Lehrmann, who has consistently denied the allegation, was named as the accused.

In her statement, Wilkinson clarified that the conversation’s true intention was to discuss the need for genuine change regarding women’s roles in the Liberal Party. Network 10, which broadcasts The Project, also apologised after Senator Price described the comments as “derogatory and racist” on Sydney’s 2GB radio.

Network 10 emphasised that there was “no justifiable reason” for the unidentified source to leak the private conversation and that no comment had been sought from those involved before publication. The network had been subpoenaed to provide confidential documents and audio recordings to the DPP and Bruce Lehrmann’s legal team during the criminal case against Lehrmann. With the criminal proceedings now concluded, Network 10 expressed regret for any distress caused by the unauthorised publication of these intended private conversations.