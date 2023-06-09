Weekly Fruit & Vege Guide: Soup season’s best buys and exceptional mandarins

New Zealand’s Weekly Fruit & Vege Guide, published by the NZ Herald, has announced that soup season is upon us, with root vegetables such as celery, cauliflower, carrots, and parsnips featuring on the list of best buys for the week. The guide, which forms part of the Herald’s wider Cost of Living coverage, is curated by United Fresh president Jerry Prendergast, who bases his recommendations on supply volumes and prices.

Prendergast has highlighted that imported tropical fruits like bananas and pineapples are in good supply, with no shipping delays. These fruits are mostly imported into New Zealand and available throughout the year. He also mentioned that mandarins are an exceptional value at the moment, primarily sourced from the Gisborne region. Due to recent heavy rain in the area, however, picking has been temporarily halted to protect the fruit from rot. Prendergast expects a short supply for the first half of next week but anticipates plentiful supply the following week, weather permitting.

In addition to the root vegetables, Prendergast encouraged consumers to take advantage of the winter crop of green vegetables currently available in supermarkets, although supply volumes may vary. He advised shoppers to seek out the best value for the week or day and match a recipe to what represents good value, such as Brussels sprouts, fresh beans, and spinach.

Follow us on :













Current prices for various fruits and vegetables are as follows:

– Persimmons: NZ$7-NZ$8 per kilogram

– Green kiwifruit: NZ$3-NZ$4 per kg

– Gold kiwifruit: around NZ$5 per kg

– Loose apples: NZ$3-NZ$4 per kg

– Packed apples (2-3 kg packs): could be as low as NZ$2 per kg

– Broccoli: NZ$2.50-NZ$3.50 each

– Celery: NZ$3.50-NZ$5, depending on the size of the bunch

– Cauliflower: NZ$5-NZ$6 each (large-size heads expected)

– Carrots: around NZ$3 per kg or less

– Parsnips: NZ$5-NZ$7 per kg

– Yams: NZ$8 per kg