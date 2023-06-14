University of Otago seeks new vice-chancellor after Murdoch’s departure

The University of Otago has announced plans for a global search to find a new vice-chancellor following the unexpected departure of Professor David Murdoch. The professor, appointed less than 18 months ago, had been on sick leave since March, with Professor Helen Nicholson taking the helm of the financially challenged university in his absence. Nicholson will continue as acting vice-chancellor until a permanent replacement is found.

News of Murdoch’s departure came after a University Council meeting earlier in the week. However, when approached, council members, including the head of the council, chancellor Stephen Higgs, declined to comment on whether Murdoch’s employment was discussed during the meeting or in relation to his departure. Murdoch also declined to comment on his decision.

Despite recent health issues, it has been reported that Murdoch has fully recovered. He stated his decision to leave was influenced by his and his wife, Lynley, reflecting on their future direction. Murdoch will return to the university’s Christchurch campus as a distinguished professor.

During his time as vice-chancellor, the University of Otago has faced a financial crisis resulting in potential job cuts and a budget shortfall of US$60 million. Murdoch, who previously held a position at the university’s Christchurch campus, succeeded Professor Harlene Hayne in February 2022.

Following claims of racism at the School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences, Murdoch began his term with a commitment to change being his highest priority. Under his leadership, the university adopted a new strategic plan, embarked on a high-profile logo revamp, and introduced a Māori name for the institution.

In a statement, Murdoch said, “The university has made progress towards becoming Te Tiriti-led. Aligning the key strategic initiatives progressed over the past year provides an unprecedented opportunity to guide our university’s future.” Higgs thanked him for his contributions in progressing important initiatives, including the Compass culture change project and key reviews of employment-related processes and health sciences.

Higgs stated that conducting an international search for a new vice-chancellor is consistent with best practice, allowing the university to explore all options and find a leader who both upholds its reputation for academic excellence and achieves its strategic goals. The search process is expected to take several months.