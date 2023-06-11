Two Rotorua shops ram-raided in an hour using stolen vehicles

Two Rotorua shops were targeted in ram-raids that occurred within an hour of each other on Saturday morning, leaving a trail of destruction and a stolen vehicle set ablaze. Police have confirmed that both the Challenge petrol station on Malfroy Rd and Springfield Superette and Lotto on Otanga Rd were broken into using stolen vehicles.

A police spokeswoman informed the Rotorua Daily Post that they were first alerted to the burglary on Otanga Rd at 5.40am. She stated that the two perpetrators did not take anything from the store and fled the scene in another stolen vehicle.

Less than 30 minutes later, at 6.05am, the police received a call regarding the Challenge service station on Malfroy Rd also being attacked. The spokeswoman revealed that a stolen vehicle was used to gain entry, and two offenders took items from the store, including cigarettes, before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

The vehicle used in the crime was later found engulfed in flames on Ford Rd. The police spokeswoman said that enquiries into both incidents were ongoing, and at this stage, they could not confirm if the two incidents were connected.

Maryana Garcia, a regional reporter for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times, covers local issues, health, and crime in the area.