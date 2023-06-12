Two Bangladeshis among 1,191 Australians honoured in Queen’s Birthday List

A total of 1,191 Australians have been recognised in various categories on this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List. Governor-General David Hurley congratulated those who made the list, stating that the honourees have made significant contributions and had a notable impact at the national or international level. For the first time since the establishment of the Order of Australia in 1975, the majority of recipients in the General Division are women. In the General Division of the Order of Australia, 919 individuals were honoured, with 454 men and 465 women.

Two Bangladeshi Australians received the Order of Australia award in the Medal of the Order (OAM) category this year. Moinul Haque was recognised for his contributions to the multicultural community in Canberra. He played a special role in fundraising for the construction of a mosque in Gungahlin, particularly within the Muslim community. Haque served as the president of the Bangladesh Australia Association Canberra from 2005 to 2007.

Aminul Islam, born in Mushirdabad, was awarded the Order of Australia for his contributions to community health in Darwin. Following the partition of the country, he moved to Chittagong and later migrated to Australia in 1983. The first Bangladeshi Australian to receive the Order of Australia award was Mohammad Nurul Haque, who was honoured in 2000 for his contributions to the Islamic Society of the Northern Territory.

Follow us on :













Aminul Islam shared some memories of Mohammad Nurul Haque, saying, “When I first arrived in Darwin, he helped me. I am proud that my name is going in the same direction as his.” In 2019, distinguished businessman, social worker, and freedom fighter Kamrul Hossain Chowdhury received the Order of Australia award in the state of Victoria for his contributions to Bangladesh’s War of Independence.

Furthermore, Kazi Khalekuzzaman Ali, chairman of the Muslim Cemetery Board in Sydney, was awarded the Order of Australia in the OAM category in 2022 for his contributions to the Muslim community. Australians can nominate anyone for an award in the Order of Australia by visiting www.gg.gov.au.