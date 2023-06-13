Tuatara Brewery thrives under DB ownership, producing 2 million litres in 2020

The renowned Tuatara Brewery, located in Paraparaumu, has come a long way since its humble beginnings in the backyard of founder Carl Vasta’s home in Reikorangi, on the outskirts of Waikanae. Vasta’s European travels inspired him to create his own craft beers, which gained a cult following in Wellington. In 2008, Tuatara won the supreme brewery award at the Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards, leading to a relocation to a larger facility in Paraparaumu.

The brewery, named after the tuatara lizard on the 5c coin, was officially opened by former Prime Minister John Key in October 2012. By 2016, Tuatara had won its second supreme brewery award. In 2017, DB Breweries acquired the brewery but allowed it to continue operating independently, focusing on producing quality beer.

“We’ve got a good core range of beer which supports the business,” said brewery manager Tupu Gregory. “And that gives head brewer Paul Roigard the opportunity to experiment with a few more limited-release brews.”

Last year, the brewery produced around two million litres of beer. In addition to its iconic lizard skin-rippled bottles, Tuatara has also ventured into canned beer. The team at the brewery, which includes long-serving member Brayden Drake, constantly works on brewing and quality checking.

Roigard, who previously worked in IT for a marketing company in Australia for about 12 years, said, “I really love the science of brewing. My passion is trying to make our core beers as consistent as they can be.”

Follow us on :













The brewery, which celebrated its 21st anniversary in August last year, employs around 17 staff members in various supply chain roles. It features a tap room, headed by Bev Brown, offering a range of beers, food options, and live music on Sessionable Sundays. The venue has also been used for special events such as birthday parties and weddings.

Tours of the brewery usually take place on Saturday afternoons, and advance booking is recommended. Brown said, “People love the history of how the brewery started off small and grew into what it is today. People don’t believe that it all happens here.”