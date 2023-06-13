Thousands of NZ inmates face solitary confinement, impacting mental health

A recent review of New Zealand’s 18 prisons revealed that over a 12-month period, thousands of inmates experienced solitary confinement. The independent Office of the Inspectorate reported that between October 1, 2020, and September 20, 2021, 5,655 prisoners, or 29% of all prisoners held at that time, were segregated from social interactions.

The extensive report highlighted the long-lasting psychological effects of solitary confinement, such as depression and paranoia, on at-risk prisoners who spent months or even years without contact with other inmates. The report acknowledged that solitary confinement is a legitimate tool of prison management, but when used excessively, it can negatively impact prisoners’ health and wellbeing.

Janis Adair, Chief Inspector of the Office of the Inspectorate, expressed her long-standing concerns about the issue, stating that the effects of segregation and solitary confinement demand close scrutiny by oversight agencies. The report also found that isolated prisoners were less likely to participate in rehabilitation and education programmes, making it more challenging for them to reintegrate into the community upon release.

The Department of Corrections was found to have unclear records on the numbers of prisoners in solitary confinement. Adair called for a redesign of the system, with the report making 59 recommendations, including improving staff interactions with segregated prisoners and increasing access to programmes and education.

Neil Beales, Chief Custodial Officer, acknowledged the release of the report and accepted all recommendations. He stated that the Department of Corrections recognised the challenges of segregating prisoners and the impact on those who are segregated. Over the next six months, Corrections will develop an interim assurance system for directed segregation orders and implement an interim escalation system, among other measures.

Beales also addressed staffing challenges mentioned in the report, noting that the department has made a concerted effort to recruit, retain, and train new staff.