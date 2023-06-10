Teen mums seek light and knowledge at Puawānananga, Māori-focused unit

Located within the grounds of Mākoura College in Masterton, Whakaoriori, Puawānananga is a teen parent unit that supports young mothers aged 14 to 20 in continuing their education while their children are cared for. The unit emphasises Māori culture and values, providing parenting and life skills with a focus on Māori knowledge, attitudes, and values. The new name, Puawānananga, was chosen after consulting with iwi, students, and staff, and it represents a native clematis plant that grows rapidly after a period of dormancy in search of light, symbolising the students’ pursuit of knowledge following childbirth.

Georjia Miller, a young mother at Puawānananga, appreciates the opportunity the unit provides for both her and her son, Hunter. She said, “When I went to my old school, I didn’t finish. And I just think that getting my qualifications is pretty important. I’m trying to do this for my son. I really want to go to university or something and get qualifications so that I can one day be rich.”

Students at Puawānananga follow the NCEA curriculum, with art classes taught by Linda Topp being particularly popular. Topp believes these classes can improve students’ well-being and confidence, especially for those who have not attended school regularly. However, Topp’s work extends beyond the classroom, as she often provides support and guidance to students outside of school hours.

Teenage mothers face numerous challenges, including housing difficulties and societal stigma. A recent study by the Ministry of Health revealed that half of teen mothers come from the most deprived backgrounds, while a report by Project Gender found that single parents experience significant stigma and discrimination in their daily lives. Prue Harawira-Smith, the manager of Puawānananga, noted that many students feel anxious and judged, leading them to withdraw and stay at home.

Follow us on :













To help prepare for future job opportunities, students at Puawānananga participate in various activities outside the classroom, such as planting tree saplings at a local eco project in Whakaoriori. Nadia McRae, a former Puawānananga student and current part-time conservation officer, shared the history of the land with her former classmates. McRae, who became pregnant at 16, said that Puawānananga provided her with the support and opportunities she needed to continue her education and personal growth.

For young mothers considering giving up their studies, McRae offers some strong advice: “You might think it’s just the end of ‘teenagerhood’ or whatever, but honestly, it’s the beginning. You’re going to learn so much about yourself and the world – just never give up on that.”