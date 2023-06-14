Taika Waititi slams Hollywood’s diversity approach as inauthentic tokenism

Acclaimed Māori filmmaker and comedian Taika Waititi has criticised Hollywood’s approach to diversity and tokenism. Speaking at a conference in the United States, he argued that the industry’s current perspective on diversification is misguided and confusing.

Waititi stated, “The idea of diversification off the screen is not quite right because it’s actually confusing everyone. What’s happening is we are mistaking that for we have to include every single race and every single background and ever single part of the human experience in every show and every thing that we make. That’s not reality and that’s not authentic.”

The New Zealand director used his own experience to highlight the flawed nature of Hollywood’s attempts to include all races and backgrounds in films. He explained, “I never grew up with a group of friends, where there was someone to represent every ethnic group in my group of friends.”

Waititi emphasised the importance of authenticity in storytelling, saying, “I don’t want to see one token Polynesian character in your shows because it’s weird unless it makes sense. When we make our things, don’t give us a white showrunner to tell us the rules and tell us how to do things. Let us figure it out, and let us figure out the structure of the story in our own way from our own experience. By decolonising the screen, what I mean is just don’t make it so white.”

His comments underscore the need for the film industry to reevaluate its approach to diversity and representation, ensuring that stories are told authentically and without tokenism.