Syrian families in NZ struggle as relatives face visa rejections

A Syrian family living in New Zealand is contemplating leaving the country due to the difficulty of getting their relatives to visit them. Additionally, a seven-year-old girl from Auckland has written a letter to immigration authorities, requesting her grandfather be allowed to visit from Syria. Visitor visas and multiple entry visas for parents and grandparents face a high rejection rate, with only 35% of Syrian applicants being granted a visitor visa, compared to 85% of Russian applicants.

Bashar Barmada, a senior lecturer and academic programme manager at Unitec, and his wife Hala Albakour, a senior software engineer, are among those who have had their family members’ visa applications rejected. The couple, who emigrated from Syria with their two sons in 2014, have been unable to secure visas for their parents. They now also have a two-year-old daughter, who has never met her grandparents.

The family applied for Albakour’s parents to visit last August. However, in November, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) informed them that a fault in the online system had caused a delay in processing parent and grandparent visas. As a result, thousands of applications were converted to general visitor visas, which have different criteria and led to the rejection of the couple’s application.

INZ told Albakour’s parents that they did not have a strong incentive to return home since they were “unemployed.” The parents were asked to provide updated land and property ownership evidence, but they could not do so as they would have to visit Syria in person. They currently reside in Turkey with their youngest son, where they have residency.

The rejection letter also stated that INZ could not be sure their Turkish residency visas would be renewed, and that “current security issues in Syria are not conducive to voluntary return.” The family had also applied for Barmada’s mother to visit before the Covid-19 pandemic, but both of those applications were rejected as well. Temporary visa decisions cannot be appealed.

Barmada expressed frustration at the situation, saying, “We have many friends from other nationalities who have no problems inviting their relatives to visit them. We feel very sad and angry against such discrimination, only because we are originally from Syria.” The family is now considering leaving New Zealand to move to a country closer to their parents or where their parents can easily visit them.

INZ General Manager Richard Owen said, “We appreciate that this is a difficult situation for Mayada Kerdmsesto, along with her family in New Zealand.” He added that her application for a visitor visa general was declined on April 20, 2023, because she had not satisfied the immigration officer that she was a bona fide applicant intending a temporary stay in New Zealand.

In a separate case, Nahed Alhaj’s daughter Tala wrote a letter to INZ expressing her desire for her grandfather to visit. She said, “I want Grandpa to see me play soccer and see how good I am at swimming. I want Grandpa to take me to school. I want to go to the beach and the playground with him.” Alhaj said the family had applied for her father-in-law to visit before the pandemic, but he was declined.

INZ stated that it takes into account any circumstances that may discourage temporary visa applicants from returning to their home country after a visit. Since the borders reopened, only ten applications from Syria for parent and grandparent visas have been submitted. INZ could not provide a breakdown of how many were approved or declined due to privacy reasons. It is currently looking into the figures further under an Official Information Act request.