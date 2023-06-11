Swamp-hidden tōtara panels book wins prestigious Australasian history prize

A book detailing the intriguing story of five carved tōtara panels hidden in a Taranaki swamp and smuggled out of Aotearoa more than a century later has been awarded a prestigious Australasian book prize. Dr Rachel Buchanan’s (Taranaki, Te Ātiawa) Te Motunui Epa was declared the joint winner of the 2023 Ernest Scott Prize on Friday. The prize is presented annually to the most distinguished written work on the history of Australia or New Zealand, or the history of colonisation.

Buchanan shared the US$13,000 prize with Australian historian Alan Atkinson, author of Elizabeth and John: The Macarthurs of Elizabeth Farm. Chosen from 65 submissions, the judges praised Buchanan’s book, published last year, for being rooted in Te Ao Māori and an excellent example of contemporary New Zealand writing.

The judges said, “This beautiful book explores the journey of the Te Motunui Epa carved wooden panels across time, the meanings that have been attached to them, and the cultural continuity they represent. This book is partly a detective story, partly a public history, and also a crime narrative. Most importantly, this book demonstrates a deep engagement with a Te Ao Māori worldview and challenges orthodox views of perspective, voice and the narrative form itself. This book is an exemplar of modern history writing in Aotearoa New Zealand; it is also elegant and sophisticated and a cracking good read.”

Buchanan wrote and researched Te Motunui Epa in Melbourne and acknowledged the indigenous nations on whose land she created the work. “This book is about a taonga that was buried in the earth in Taranaki, my tūrangawaewae, but it was written and researched on the unceded lands of the Bunurong and Wurundjeri Peoples. I have been a manuhiri here for a long time and I am deeply grateful for the sustenance and support I have received from the land I am fortunate to live on, this special place now known as Melbourne,” she said in a statement released by her publishers, Bridget Williams Books.

Buchanan also paid tribute to Taranaki kaumātua Mahara Okeroa, a former Labour MP for Te Tai Tonga. “My mentor, the Hon Mahara Okeroa, and I are humbled and delighted by the recognition of our work,” she said.