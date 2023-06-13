Stratford High’s Madhouse production promises humour and unexpected twists

Stratford High School is buzzing with activity as students prepare for their upcoming production, aptly named “Madhouse.” With the show set to premiere in just a few weeks, the cast of nearly 30 students and an additional eight working backstage are working tirelessly to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Kate Hansen, the school’s arts coordinator, praised the team effort, highlighting the talented students responsible for creating the set, handling the lighting, and, of course, the actors themselves. The play, set on a dark and stormy night, follows a dysfunctional family eager to secure an inheritance and a group of strangers seeking shelter from the storm. Throw in a mysterious hidden treasure and some unexpected twists, and the result is a highly entertaining show.

Charlotte Frazier, who portrays Judith, a member of the dysfunctional family, shared that the play is filled with humour. “There are some great lines in it. It’s great to be part of because it’s such a fun plot.” Ellie Brady, who plays Pansy, Judith’s sister, admitted that she initially auditioned for a background role but ended up with one of the main parts. “It wasn’t what I had planned on, but I am enjoying it.”

The cast and crew will perform a matinee production for local primary school pupils before the evening performances begin later this month. Charlotte believes that even the young audience members will enjoy the show. “They’ll enjoy it; it’s funny, so they will like that part of it. Even if some of the wordier jokes are a bit long, there’s a lot of comedy in how we act and move, and it shows in our faces. It’s very expressive acting, so they will get that.”

Ellie also thinks that adults and teenagers will enjoy the performance. “It’s a good, funny story, and there are lots of characters in it. There are twists in it too.”

Madhouse will run from June 22 to June 24 at 6pm at Stratford High School. Tickets can be purchased from the school office, with prices set at US$15 for adults and US$10 for children and students.