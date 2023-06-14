Sri Lankan asylum seeker denied refuge in New Zealand after convictions

A 33-year-old asylum seeker from Sri Lanka, referred to as HX, has been denied refugee or protected person status by the Immigration and Protection Tribunal New Zealand. HX, who had been convicted of sexual assault and counterfeiting currency in New Zealand, argued that he had converted to Christianity while in prison and that his life would be in danger if he returned to his homeland. However, the tribunal found no real chance of him being persecuted in Sri Lanka and dismissed his appeal.

HX’s background includes a wealthy family with political and business connections in Sri Lanka. He had previously studied in a European country and returned to Sri Lanka to care for his sick father. After his father’s death, HX began engaging in antisocial behaviour, and his family’s connections sometimes helped him avoid trouble with the authorities. In 2013, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder but was released after his family paid money to the local authorities.

HX relocated to New Zealand to study in 2014 and was granted various student visas and an essential skills work visa. However, he began partying again in 2018 and became involved in drug use, leading to his convictions. While in prison, Immigration New Zealand served him with a deportation liability notice.

In his appeal to the tribunal, HX claimed to be afraid of a gang that was after him due to the 2013 fight and threats made against him by people who had heard about his sexual offending. He also said he would have a lack of family support in Sri Lanka. However, Judge Martin Treadwell found there was no real chance of HX being persecuted in Sri Lanka and dismissed his appeal.