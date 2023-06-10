Sex offender on home detention caught using dating apps, raising safety concerns

A convicted sex offender was discovered using multiple dating apps while serving his sentence under home detention in New Zealand. Michael John Danyon Fraser had his custodial sentence replaced with home detention after a successful appeal. A woman who recognised Fraser from his court appearance shared a screengrab of his profile on social media, leading to the Department of Corrections taking action. Fraser’s accounts were shut down, and the court was asked to impose additional conditions to prevent him from using dating apps.

In another case, a Wellington woman described a Christian dating app as a “predators’ paradise” after accusing a man she matched with of raping her on their first date. There are other known instances of convicted sex offenders being found on dating apps, raising concerns about user safety.

Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, and most social networking sites and apps have terms and conditions that prohibit people with convictions for sexual offending from creating an account or profile. However, some offenders are still finding ways to join and connect with unsuspecting users.

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder and Hinge, has strict rules for anyone signing up. Kayla Whaling, a spokeswoman for the US-based company, stated, “We prohibit anyone who has been convicted [of a] violent or sexual crime and registered sex offenders.” She added that their terms and conditions authorise them to remove users who fall into these categories, as well as to conduct searches of sex offender registries and other publicly available records.

In April, Tinder launched an AI-powered update to its photo verification process, allowing users to prove to potential matches they were not a bot or a catfisher. Bumble is also using artificial intelligence to weed out people who should not be using the app. Lucille McCart, a spokeswoman for Bumble, said the app’s community guidelines help keep members safe and that a further announcement relating to user safety would be made in the coming weeks.

Police are aware of dating apps and act quickly whenever anyone offends or if an offender appears where they shouldn’t. Relieving Inspector David Kirby, manager of the national adult sexual assault teams, advised people using dating apps to take steps to keep themselves safe and to report any criminal offending discovered through their use.

In Fraser’s case, Corrections is seeking specific conditions relating to his internet use to prevent him from connecting with women online during his sentence. “We are absolutely committed to keeping women safe, and are taking urgent action,” said Kylie Macdonald, Corrections southern region operations director.