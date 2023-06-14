Rotorua’s Sir Howard Morrison Centre among top NZ architecture awards

The renovation and seismic upgrade of Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua has been acclaimed among the best architecture projects in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions. The awards were organised by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects and the local ceremony took place at the esteemed Rotorua centre. Shand Shelton and First Light Studios, the architects behind Sir Howard Morrison Centre, received an award in the public architecture category.

Other winners in the public architecture category included the creative new entrance of the Hamilton Zoo by Edwards White Architects, and the Cambridge Police base designed by PAUA Architects. In the commercial category, the Taupō airport terminal was acknowledged as a winning entry by Shelter Architects.

In the small project category, recognition was given to an experimental design named “The Urban Tramping Hut,” a minimalistic studio by Bellbird Architect inspired by bush huts. The prefabricated micro-dwelling called “Beach Hut” by Strachan Group Architects, and a cricket pavilion known as “Deep Cover,” located on a residential section in Tamahere, were also celebrated for their unique and innovative designs.

Edwards White Architects emerged as a leading presence in the proceedings, earning six awards across commercial, housing, multi-unit housing, and small project categories. Among its winning entries was a floating cedar home with a stone base in the Coromandel called “Panorama,” which claimed honour in the housing category.

Jury convenor Megan Scott from Megan Scott Architect mentioned the delightful, playful, and human elements present in the victorious projects. She emphasised the diversity of scale, complexity, and budget while recognising the architects’ ability to tackle material issues and difficulties related to Covid.

“They created architecture that connects with human emotions and we were moved by them,” Scott said. Brendon Gordon from Brendon Gordon Architects, Daniel Barrington from Klein, and architectural graduate Courtney Smith-Frank joined Scott on the jury.

The awards took place from May to June and were part of a peer-reviewed programme organised by the 5,000-member institute, in association with APL and Resene. The competition showcased a range of projects in commercial, housing, multi-unit housing, small projects, and public architecture categories, reflecting the creativity and resilience of New Zealand’s architects in overcoming challenges.