Rotorua business awards open for 2023 entries after Patchell Group triumph

The prestigious Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards have opened entries for their 2023 event, following the successful launch last month at the Pullman Hotel, where around 130 business professionals gathered. Last year’s Supreme Winner and Manufacturer of the Year, Patchell Group of Companies, celebrated its 50th year in operation in Rotorua.

Brent Whibley, Chief Executive of Patchell Group, expressed that being named the Manufacturer of the Year in 2020 was an “extreme honour,” while being crowned Supreme Winner was “beyond any expectations we had.” Whibley added that the awards motivated the company to make improvements and encouraged other businesses to consider nominating themselves for one of the categories.

Rotorua Business Chamber Chief Executive Bryce Heard referred to the event as “Rotorua’s business party of the year” and highlighted that this year’s event features 16 categories and is backed by the “biggest-ever” team of 25 sponsors. To enter or nominate a business, visit www.rotoruabusinessawards.co.nz.

Zoe Hunter, an assistant news director covering business and property news for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, has been working for NZME since 2017 and also writes for NZME’s regional business publication Money.