RNZ employee on leave after pro-Russian edits to Ukraine war articles

A Radio New Zealand (RNZ) employee has been placed on leave following the discovery of at least 15 articles on the broadcaster’s website that had been edited to portray a pro-Russian perspective on the Ukraine conflict. The altered articles were originally sourced from international wire agency Reuters. An external review of RNZ’s processes for editing online stories is being conducted, and the findings will be made public.

The first altered story was discovered on Thursday, with the original text stating that the conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea. However, the version published on RNZ.co.nz framed the conflict differently, using Kremlin-friendly language. Since then, an audit has revealed 14 other instances of inappropriate editing.

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson expressed deep concern over the inappropriate editing of the stories to reflect a pro-Moscow perspective and promised to address the issue accordingly. The broadcaster has corrected the altered stories online and added a footnote stating that RNZ is taking the issue extremely seriously.

The investigation into the alleged conduct of one employee is ongoing, and RNZ is auditing other articles to check for further problems.