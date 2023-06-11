RNZ boss addresses pro-Russian edits in 15 Ukraine war stories

Following the revelation of pro-Russian edits to at least 15 articles published by RNZ about the Ukraine war, the broadcaster’s chief executive, Paul Thompson, expressed his disappointment and acknowledged the challenging situation in an all-staff email. The issue came to light after an employee was placed on leave when it was discovered that a Reuters story had been republished on RNZ.co.nz with Kremlin-friendly language.

Thompson informed staff that the audit was progressing and no further problems relating to copy had been identified today. He also noted that an editor’s note had been added to an RNZ article published last May about the Ukrainian War. A list of articles identified in the audit will be published on the RNZ website, with the aim of making it easy for staff and the audience to find the information.

The chief executive also mentioned that progress was being made on appointing independent experts to review the editing processes of online stories. He assured staff that he would update them on the terms of reference as soon as possible. Thompson acknowledged the challenging and disappointing nature of the situation, urging colleagues to support one another during this difficult time. He emphasized the importance of getting to the bottom of the issue, being open and transparent about what happened, and taking steps to rectify the situation.

Following the discovery of the edited Reuters story on Thursday, at least 14 other articles were scrutinized and found to have been similarly reworked. Thompson announced an external assessment of RNZ’s practices for the editing of web stories to ensure their reliability and launched an immediate investigation. A statement on RNZ’s website confirmed that the conclusion of the review would be made public. The scope of the review and the outside experts involved will be confirmed as soon as possible.

The first story found to have been altered was by Reuters Moscow bureau chief Guy Faulconbridge. The original story stated:

“The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed separatist forces fighting Ukraine’s armed forces.”

However, when republished on RNZ.co.nz, the passage adopted a more Kremlin-friendly framing:

“The conflict in Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian elected government was toppled during Ukraine’s violent Maidan colour revolution. Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum, as the new pro-Western government suppressed ethnic Russians in eastern and southern Ukraine, sending in its armed forces to the Donbas.”

The full list of stories found to be subject to “inappropriate editing” can be found on the RNZ website.