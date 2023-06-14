Ranapera Taumata convicted of Taylor-Jade Hira murder after harrowing footage

Ranapera Taumata has been convicted of murdering Taylor-Jade Hira in 2019, after a seven-day trial in the High Court at Napier. The jury took approximately two hours to reach their verdict. Taumata was also found guilty of a separate charge of assaulting Hira with intent to injure her. The case focused on events that took place at the Taumata family home on August 15, 2019, which were captured on video cameras.

The footage revealed Taumata grabbing Hira, throwing her to the ground, kicking at her, and dragging her by the hair. The Crown argued that Taumata assaulted Hira inside the sleepout, where the cameras could not see, resulting in a fatal head injury. The injuring charge was related to an incident in the driveway of the property, where Taumata was seen kicking Hira on the ground.

Defence counsel Andrew Schulze, assisted by Harry Redwood, acknowledged that Taumata caused Hira’s death by an unlawful act, admitting guilt of manslaughter. The defence argued that the intent required for murder had not been proven by the Crown. Schulze highlighted evidence showing that Taumata had an intellectual disability, with an IQ in the lowest 1 to 2.5% of the population.

Napier Crown Solicitor Steve Manning, assisted by Michael Blashcke, countered that Taumata’s low IQ did not negate his ability to understand right from wrong. Manning cited Taumata’s actions of washing blood from the driveway after taking Hira to the hospital as evidence of “forensic awareness.”