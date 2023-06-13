Radio Ngāti Porou: vital lifeline during cyclones for East Coast NZ

Radio Ngāti Porou, located in the small town of Ruatōria, has become a vital lifeline for the community during times of crisis, particularly when cyclones hit the East Coast of New Zealand. The station’s manager, Erana Keelan-Reedy, has been at the helm for 13 years, with the last six years witnessing a shift towards providing critical civil defence support during emergencies. The radio station ensures that the local community receives lifesaving information during storms and is always prepared for any weather events.

With a humble beginning in 1986, Radio Ngāti Porou has grown to have 12 paid staff and annual operating expenditures of around US$1 million. The station is one of 21 iwi radio stations in the country, focusing on being a “one-stop Radio Ngāti Porou shop” catering to both local and global audiences. Paora Brooking, the station manager for multimedia and sales, is responsible for archiving audio and visuals online for future generations and commentating Ngāti Porou East Coast rugby games during the winter months.

The radio station has faced numerous challenges, especially during the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. The main transmitter site’s road was washed away during the storm, resulting in a reliance on helicopter trips to keep the generator running. Despite these difficulties, the team at Radio Ngāti Porou remains dedicated to serving the community and being the pulse of Ngāti Porou.

Keelan-Reedy is proud of the station’s accomplishments, stating, “It’s the heart of our people. It’s around showcasing what’s in our archives and what we have to be proud of in terms of our history and heritage. It’s a beacon for the future, for the ability of Ngāti Porou to continue telling stories, to learn and grow and be inspired.” Brooking shares this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of engaging with iwi radio and preserving the unique stories and experiences of the Ngāti Porou people.