Physio denies misconduct charges, claims spiritual bodywork not massage

A physiotherapist facing eight charges of misconduct, including practicing while suspended and failing to properly store clinical records, has denied allegations made by a former patient during a Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing. The woman claimed the physiotherapist straddled her while she was undressed, spoke about “weed”, and showed no interest in addressing her shoulder and neck pain. The man, who has interim name suppression, is also accused of performing inappropriate neck manipulations and acupuncture, and failing to comply with general standards of practice.

The physiotherapist told the Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) counsel Jonathan Coates that the patient’s issue was centred around her middle and lower back. He denied pressing his chest against the woman’s body, straddling her on the plinth, taking his top off during the appointment, and discussing “weed” and medicinal cannabis with her. He suggested that the woman had something against him and was lying about the encounter.

Regarding the woman’s claim that he advised her to hug more, the physiotherapist said he couldn’t remember discussing it. He admitted that he probably talked about the benefits of “heart-to-heart” hugs, but denied demonstrating it on her. He also explained that the woman’s rib injury occurred while offering resistance during a half press-up, when her arms gave way and his elbow landed on her rib.

The physiotherapist denied offering “massage services” after being suspended, instead describing his work as “spiritual bodywork,” involving meditation and following the spirit of the moment. When asked if he still wanted to practice as a physiotherapist, he replied, “I have no idea.”