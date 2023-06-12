Only three evictions from NZ state housing amid 10,000 complaints

In a surprising revelation, only three individuals have been evicted from state housing in New Zealand for bad behaviour, despite the government’s promise of a crackdown on unruly tenants. This has sparked outrage among opposition MPs and concerns from a leading lawyer, who are urging the Housing Minister to take action and protect those suffering from the misconduct of disruptive tenants.

In February last year, Kāinga Ora introduced new policies to address the issue of problematic tenants, including the option of termination if three serious incidents occurred within a 90-day period. However, only three people have been evicted from Kāinga Ora properties since the introduction of these measures 18 months ago. During the same period, over 10,000 complaints were received, mostly related to noise or frequent visitors.

Almost 200,000 people reside in Kāinga Ora homes, with 90% of tenancies receiving no complaints in the past year. The Act Party has criticised the government for seemingly prioritising the protection of disruptive tenants. David Seymour, the party’s leader, questioned the incentive for tenants to behave if they knew they couldn’t be evicted.

Chris Bishop, National’s housing spokesman, echoed these concerns, stating that Kāinga Ora should enforce the law and remove bad tenants from their properties. With a state housing waitlist of more than 25,000 people, he argued that those abusing the system should face consequences.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, however, expressed satisfaction with Kāinga Ora’s eviction policies, emphasising the importance of working closely with tenants. She suggested that relocating tenants facing conflicts or untenable situations could be a better solution, adding that tenancy terminations are just one tool in the toolbox. In the past year, nearly 200 households have been relocated.

Litigation lawyer Adina Thorn highlighted the discrepancy between the government’s insistence that it does not have a “no evictions policy” for disruptive tenants and the actual eviction numbers. Thorn has been contacted by numerous individuals at their breaking point, facing harassment or threats from their Kāinga Ora neighbours. Some have even reported being unable to receive visits from their children and grandchildren due to safety concerns, while others are too scared to leave their homes.

Thorn argued that Kāinga Ora is approaching “the point of negligence” as it has obligations under the Residential Tenancies Act.