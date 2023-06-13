NZ man reunited with heirloom car 22 years later for $50k

In an incredible turn of events, a New Zealand man was reunited with his 1978 Holden Kingswood, a family heirloom and classic car, 22 years after selling it. Andre Hawke, who grew up in Christchurch, cherished memories of riding in the brown HZ Holden Kingswood 308 5 Litre V8 with his family. He sold the car when he was 17 for US$2,500, but in 2021, he found the original owner’s car manual, which prompted him to search for the vehicle.

Initially, Hawke wanted to return the manual to the current owner, but the idea of bringing the Kingswood back to the family became a possibility. After posting an image of the car on social media, Hawke managed to locate the owner within two hours. The mechanic who owned the car had it for 19 years and maintained it well. Although the owner initially had no interest in selling the car, he eventually agreed to sell it back to Hawke for over US$50,000.

Despite the hefty price tag, Hawke believes the purchase was worth every penny. He now hopes to share a piece of his childhood with his own children and create new memories with them, just as he did with his father in the 1990s.

“It’s more than a car. It’s the feeling you get when you’re in it and the memories that flood back. Driving it for the first time on Sunday, it was like I had parked it up the day before and got back in it despite the fact 22 years had passed,” Hawke said.

As for the future, Hawke plans to take many more trips in the Kingswood, enjoying the rumble of the V8 engine and the cruising capabilities of the classic car. While it may not be the best investment financially, the sentimental value and trip down memory lane are priceless for Hawke and his family.