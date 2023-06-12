NZ housing market nears bottom as price decline slows for second month

The residential property market in New Zealand seems to be nearing its lowest point, with the decline in prices slowing down for the second consecutive month. However, the possibility of further fluctuations remains. According to the latest Quotable Value (QV) House Price Index, national home values experienced a 3.4% drop over the three months leading up to the end of May. This decline is slightly slower than the 3.5% quarterly fall in April and the 3.9% drop in March.

QV Operations Manager James Wilson stated that it is still too early to determine if the market has reached its lowest point. He said, “It is still very early days and sales volumes remain low across the country. We would still need a few more months of continued softening to claim conclusively that we’re at the bottom of the market.”

The national average value has decreased nearly 14% compared to the previous year, reaching $888,930. However, this figure is still 20% higher than pre-Covid-19 levels. Average values have declined in 11 of the 16 largest urban centres, such as Auckland (-2.3%), Hamilton (-2%), Christchurch (-2.5%), and Wellington (-2.6%). For the first time since the downturn began, Wellington’s average rate of decline (-2.6%) has dropped below the national average (-3.4%).

In contrast, Queenstown has defied the downward trend among the main centres, with home values increasing by an average of 2.4% in the May quarter. The quarterly rate of decline has risen in Tauranga (-4%), New Plymouth (-2%), Nelson (-2.4%), and Marlborough (-4%).

“When the market does hit bottom, we won’t suddenly see values begin to increase across the board,” Wilson said. “Instead, what we’re likely to see is a bumpy landing, with some centres reaching the bottom of their descent before others. Certain locations and property types may begin to experience some growth sooner rather than later, whereas others may remain flat or continue to soften for a period.”

Areas that attract first-home buyers and investors are expected to be the first to rise. Wilson explained that most regions that have experienced positive value growth or remained relatively stable over the last quarter have had average values well below US$1 million, which is considered “first-home buyer territory.”

Investors have been less active in the market, with many adopting a wait-and-see approach. However, Wilson noted that the indication that the official cash rate has peaked could encourage them to return, as valuers and real estate agents have already reported a small increase in interest.

Follow us on :













A high level of uncertainty continues to surround the housing market as an investment. Wilson said, “There’s a generally cautious mindset out there, especially among many ‘mum and dad’ buyer types. While these buyers remain inactive, value levels in areas that used to be strong are likely to remain pretty weak.”

He added that strong net migration numbers may eventually heat up the housing market, but the rental market is expected to feel the impact first. Additionally, the upcoming election may cause some buyers to remain on the sidelines until the results are in. Wilson concluded, “Most likely, we’ll see some buyer types remain on the sidelines until the result comes in. But it looks likely we’re in for a few more bumps in the road between now and then.”