NZ government urged to probe RNZ over pro-authoritarian news edits

The New Zealand government is facing pressure to launch an independent inquiry into state-owned media organisation Radio New Zealand (RNZ), following the discovery of further edits to news stories that appear to show sympathy towards authoritarian regimes. Act Party leader David Seymour has urged Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson to initiate an investigation into RNZ’s conduct.

The issue first came to light when RNZ journalist Michael Hall was suspended for editing Reuters and BBC stories to include content that RNZ’s chief executive, Paul Thompson, described as “pro-Kremlin garbage.” Hall admitted to editing stories in this manner since he began working at RNZ, and claimed he had never been reprimanded for it. An internal audit at RNZ has now identified at least 22 stories with incorrect edits.

Further edits have been discovered in RNZ stories, including those that appear to be sympathetic towards Palestine and militant group Hamas in the Gaza conflict, as well as China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims. RNZ’s list of problematic stories now also includes an article about a North Korean ballistic missile launch and another about Serbia accusing Ukraine of bomb hoax threats on Air Serbia planes.

In one example, a Reuters story on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was edited on RNZ’s website to change the phrase “Hamas, which runs the blockaded Gaza Strip” to “Hamas, the elected government of the blockaded Gaza Strip.” In another instance, a sentence about Cuba being accused of mistreating its doctors and pressuring them to take part in political activities was removed from a Reuters story about Latin American politics.

Seymour criticised RNZ’s previous assurances that the issue was limited to stories about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, stating that this is “clearly incorrect.” He called for immediate confirmation that only one individual was responsible for the problematic edits, otherwise urging the Minister to step in. RNZ has been approached for comment on the latest edits and whether Hall is the journalist responsible.

Thompson, speaking on RNZ’s Nine to Noon show, acknowledged a “serious breach of our standards” and expressed disappointment. He stated that there was no evidence of more than one person being involved in adding incorrect information to the stories they had identified, but admitted that the “editing systems are not as robust as they need to be.”

Seymour referred to the edited content as Russian, Palestinian, and Chinese propaganda, and argued that its inclusion in stories from a state-owned media organisation was “appalling.” He emphasised the importance of New Zealanders being able to trust their state broadcaster to be impartial, and called for an investigation that is “totally independent of RNZ.”