NZ government reconsiders bill banning personal medicine imports

The New Zealand government has responded to public concerns regarding the proposed Therapeutic Products Bill, which would have made it illegal for citizens to import medication from overseas. Okere Falls resident Robyn Cameron, 74, who has been importing a life-extending drug from Bangladesh for about six months, expressed relief over the government’s decision to reconsider the bill.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced that the Health Committee had heard the public’s concerns and would recommend changes to the bill, allowing personal importation of prescription medicines with appropriate safeguards. Verrall acknowledged the issue’s significance for many New Zealanders and welcomed the proposed changes.

Cameron, who has terminal lung cancer and a life expectancy of three to five years, was pleased that the government had listened to the public’s concerns. She believes that the draft bill should have undergone more research to understand its implications better. However, Cameron also recognised the bill’s intention to ensure the safety of the public.

With the news slowly sinking in, Cameron and her husband, Eric, plan to celebrate the government’s decision to revise the bill.