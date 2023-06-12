NZ firm defends Matariki milk amid commercialisation of Māori New Year concerns

New Zealand-based Lewis Road Creamery is facing criticism for its Matariki special edition flavoured milk, with some accusing the company of taking commercial advantage of the Māori New Year. The company has produced the horopito-flavoured milk for the second year in a row, stating that it is a not-for-profit product and costs money to produce. Company spokesperson Lynette Maan explained that the milk is a celebration of collaboration with Māori, rather than a money-making venture.

However, some individuals remain sceptical of the company’s intentions. Bernie O’Donnell, chair of the Manukau Urban Māori Authority and director of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, expressed concern about the normalisation of commercialisation of Māori taonga. O’Donnell highlighted the importance of ensuring that Matariki’s meaning to Māori is not diminished by commercialisation.

Community advocate and cultural advisor Rangi McLean echoed O’Donnell’s concerns. McLean emphasised the need for vigilance and communication with groups and organisations to ensure that sacred aspects of Māori culture, such as Matariki, are not inappropriately commercialised.

The milk in question is sourced from Pouarua Farms, which is jointly owned by Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Tara Tokanui, and Te Patukirikiri. The horopito used in the milk is wild-harvested from the Horopito region near Ruapehu and combined with ginger root, caramel, spices, and black pepper. Maan said that the Winter Spice milk was very popular last year, with every bottle sold within just a few weeks.

Lewis Road Creamery’s owner, Southern Pastures, has a history of celebrating Matariki on its 19 dairy farms and will be hosting celebrations to thank its farmers around Aotearoa in the coming weeks.