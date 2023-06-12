NZ cancer patients weigh treatment due to underfunded travel assistance

Cancer patients in New Zealand are facing tough decisions regarding their treatment due to the underfunded and complex National Travel Assistance Scheme (NTA). The scheme, which subsidises travel for specialist appointments or treatment, has been criticised for not covering all costs and having eligibility criteria that are too narrow.

Lucy Elwood, Cancer Society chief executive, explained that the critical shortage of radiation oncologists in Dunedin has forced many patients in Otago and Southland to travel to Christchurch for treatment. For some, the costs and time spent away from their families are causing them to reconsider undergoing life-extending treatments.

Elwood noted that the NTA’s reimbursement rates have been eroded by inflation, and the complicated application process involves filling in multiple forms for different regions. Adults can only claim if they have to travel more than 350km, have visited a specialist 22 times in two months, or travelled 100km six times in six months.

One cancer patient from Wellington ended up hundreds of dollars out of pocket when his treatment in Auckland was rescheduled. With Cancer Society accommodation being fully booked the following week, the patient had to pay over US$300 for accommodation and US$160 for shuttle transfers.

Non-profit organisations like the Cancer Society and Ronald McDonald House Charities claim less than US$10 million a year on behalf of patients, using the same inefficient and cumbersome claims process. Ronald McDonald chief executive Wayne Howett stated that the funding shortfall amounted to millions of dollars, and the organisation may have to choose which families to support.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson acknowledged the urgent need to review the NTA scheme to ensure equitable access to health services. However, the transition from a system based on 20 district health boards will take time. The spokesperson emphasised the importance of implementing positive and effective change as soon as possible, but recognised that it is a significant undertaking that must be done correctly. The costs to achieve improvement are not yet known.