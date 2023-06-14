NSW Premier pledges $100k to Hunter Valley bus crash victims

In the wake of a tragic bus crash in the Hunter Valley region, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has pledged a US$100,000 donation to assist the victims, survivors, and families affected by the accident. The crash occurred on Sunday night in Greta, resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals and injuries to 25 others. The passengers had attended a wedding reception at the Wandin Estate winery in Lovedale and were en route to Singleton.

Minns visited Singleton on Wednesday to announce the donation, which will come from his Discretionary Fund. He noted the immense grief experienced by the community and the entire country following the devastating accident. The fund will be co-managed by the NSW government and Rotary Australia, with donations accepted through www.rawcs.org. Rotary Australia’s experience and trustworthiness will ensure that the funds are distributed in a timely manner to those affected by the tragedy.

The Singleton Roosters AFL club, which had close ties to many of the victims, has also set up a GoFundMe page, raising over US$121,000 at the time of writing. The club is now encouraging donations to be made to the government fund instead. Singleton Mayor Sue Moore acknowledged that the community has a long healing process ahead, emphasizing the need for gradual, step-by-step progress.

“There’s been an outpouring of grief, not just across this region or the state, but the entire country as a result of that traumatic and very terrible accident on Sunday night in Greta,” Minns said. “And as a result of that, we’ve seen this community come together in unprecedented ways to lean on one another in a very difficult set of circumstances.”

“Our community continues to heal,” Moore said. “It’s going to be a very long healing process. Day-by-day, step by step.”