Northland hot water bottle injuries cost ACC £175,000 in five years

Hot water bottles may provide warmth and comfort during cold winter nights, but they also come with a risk of injury. In Northland, New Zealand, the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) has paid out US$175,000 over the past five years to individuals who have suffered hot water bottle-related injuries.

In 2022 alone, ACC accepted 38 hot water bottle-related injury claims in Northland, costing US$41,000 for recovery assistance. This was the highest cost in the past five years, during which a total of 193 hot water bottle-related injuries were reported in the region.

Nationwide, ACC accepted 856 claims for hot water bottle-related injuries in 2022, with burns accounting for 90% of these cases. The cost of helping these individuals recover reached US$730,000, marking the highest expense in the past four years. Over the past five years, ACC has accepted 4,593 hot water bottle injury claims, costing US$3.6 million across New Zealand.

The winter months of June, July, and August saw more than 50% of hot water bottle-related injuries for the year. In 2022, electric blanket-related injuries affected 119 people at a cost of US$240,000, while 62 individuals were injured in wheat bag incidents, costing US$87,000.

James Whitaker, ACC injury prevention leader, urged New Zealanders to exercise caution when using hot water bottles, particularly with boiling water. He noted that burn injuries can be debilitating and, in some cases, lifelong. The leading age group for hot water bottle-related injuries was those aged 65 and older, with women being almost three times as likely to suffer an injury compared to men. In 2022, 92 children aged 14 and younger were hurt in hot water bottle-related incidents across the country.

To reduce the risk of injury, Whitaker advised individuals to “Have a Hmmm” before getting ready for bed and to remove hot water bottles from the bed before getting in, particularly for children and older people. ACC research indicates that 90% of injuries are predictable and therefore preventable.

Safekids Aotearoa data reveals that burns from hot water and liquids are a significant risk in homes and a leading cause of injury for younger children. Each week, more than five children are severely burned and require hospital admission. Whitaker emphasised the importance of being cautious when filling and using hot water bottles.

ACC hot water bottle safety tips include:

– Never use boiling water, as it can cause the bottle to split or leak

– Make sure the top is firmly closed

– Use the bottle to warm the bed, then remove it before getting in

– Use a cover or wrap the bottle in a towel to help prevent burns

– Regularly check hot water bottles for splits or damage and replace them if necessary