New Zealand museum welcomes repatriation of 95 Māori and Moriori ancestors

Aotearoa New Zealand is welcoming the return of 95 Māori and Moriori ancestors’ remains, including six Toi moko (Māori mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori from seven institutions across Germany. Te Papa, the national museum of New Zealand, will hold a private repatriation pōwhiri (ceremony) to commemorate their return. Dr Arapata Hakiwai, Te Papa’s Kaihautū (Māori co-leader), acknowledged the significant work of these German cultural institutions and the support of the New Zealand Ambassador to Germany, Craig Hawke.

The repatriation process from six German institutions has been challenging, but Dr Hakiwai praised the efforts of the colleagues at The Karanga Aotearoa Repatriation Programme, the government-mandated authority that negotiates the repatriation of Māori and Moriori ancestral remains on behalf of Māori and Moriori. He said, “Their efforts offer pathways to meaningful reconciliation and healing not only for Māori and Moriori but also for the nation.”

The remains are being repatriated from various German museums and institutions, including the Grassi Museum, Leipzig; Reiss Engelhorn Museum, Mannheim; Linden Museum; The Stuttgart State Museum of Natural History; Georg August University, Göttingen; Roemer und Pelizaeus Museum, Hildesheim; and Museum Wiesbaden. Te Herekiekie Haerehuka Herewini, Te Papa’s Head of Repatriation, emphasized the collaborative nature of the endeavour.

Formal handover ceremonies incorporating tikanga Māori and tikane Moriori (indigenous cultural customs and protocols) took place throughout May and June in Germany. The events were attended by representatives of the Karanga Aotearoa Repatriation Programme, Māori cultural experts, members of Hokotehi Moriori Trust, and the New Zealand Ambassador to Germany, Craig Hawke.

Ambassador Hawke expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts that made the repatriations possible and said, “As we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Aotearoa New Zealand and Germany, these repatriations demonstrate the mature and close relationship we share.”

The repatriation process is the culmination of years of research and negotiation involving Māori, the Moriori people, the Karanga Aotearoa Repatriation Programme, and Germany. Ambassador Hawke emphasized the depth of the Germany-New Zealand relationship, stating, “Germany and New Zealand’s relationship is one based on shared values and common interests. Our relationship goes deeper than a traditional diplomatic relationship, to one of culture, science and knowledge exchange. These repatriations are a poignant example of our collaborative partnership.”

As part of the international repatriation, panel talks and lectures on the collection and trade of Toi moko and the Karanga Aotearoa Repatriation Programme were held. Prominent speakers included Te Herekiekie Herewini, Te Arikirangi Mamaku-Ironside (Repatriation Coordinator, Te Papa), Māori and Moriori Cultural Advisers Paraone Glyone, Ngahuia Kopa, Kiwa Hammond, Hinerangi Edwards, Chas Karauria Taurima, Christine Harvey, and Hinemoana Baker.