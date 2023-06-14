New Zealand government rejects fertiliser tax, backs He Waka Eke Noa plan

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced that the government will not be implementing a fertiliser tax, following strong opposition from the primary sector. Speaking at Fieldays in Waikato, Hipkins expressed his support for He Waka Eke Noa, the government-sector partnership group responsible for developing agricultural emissions pricing. However, he emphasised the need for an “actual plan” that enables individual farms to reduce emissions and receive rewards for their efforts.

“I believe that He Waka Eke Noa can be that actual plan because it’s recognising and responding to a reality that we can’t change,” Hipkins said. “That’s why I don’t support a broad-based tax that doesn’t provide the nuances that are inherent in He Waka Eke Noa. So I can confirm today that the Government will not be implementing a fertiliser tax … we want to work hard with you to make He Waka Eke Noa work.”

In late May, the Herald reported comments from Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, suggesting the government’s intention to have an emissions pricing plan in place before Parliament’s last sitting day on August 31. However, other interim options to raise funds for research and development were also being considered. O’Connor confirmed that he had discussed a fertiliser levy with the sector, which they opposed. The levy would have applied per tonne of fertiliser, with farmers using over 400,000 tonnes annually.

“The idea of a levy that would have contributed to money for research and development was my idea of a possible good investment,” O’Connor said in response to questions from Act’s Mark Cameron in the House in May. “The industry leaders have come back to me and said they don’t like that.”

As the National Party proposed delaying the sector’s payment for emissions until 2030, Hipkins believes He Waka Eke Noa is close to reaching a workable arrangement for meeting the government’s initial target of 2025.

“We’ve still got some details to work through, but I think we are very close to landing something that will work. While there will be disagreements along the way, it’s important that we continue to move forward.”

Hipkins acknowledged the challenges faced by the primary sector in dealing with day-to-day issues and long-term concerns like climate change. However, he expressed optimism about the sector’s future prosperity as it adopts more environmentally friendly practices, making New Zealand exports more appealing to global markets.

Hipkins also highlighted the importance of “growing our export sector” and referenced progress on free trade deals with the United Kingdom and the European Union. He issued a warning to sector leaders regarding RSE workers from the Pacific, noting that New Zealand’s labour shortage is also being experienced in other Pacific countries. He stressed the need to maintain goodwill and relationships.

“We can’t just assume that because we turn the tap on a bit stronger that the workers are automatically going to flow from that. All of the industry have a role to play in making sure that we are preserving our access to RSE workers because they are so important to our prosperity as a country.”