New Zealand councils gain control over forest planting decisions

New government legislation in New Zealand is set to give local councils increased control over forest planting decisions, aiming to ensure that environmental effects of permanent pine forests are managed similarly to plantation forests. Forestry Minister Peeni Henare stated that this change will focus on planting the right tree in the right place, with fewer pine forests on farmland and more on less productive land.

Henare explained that local councils will now have the power to decide which land can be used for plantation and carbon forests through the resource consent process. Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton welcomed the government initiative, saying it would give councils more authority in managing forestry plantations and their impact on the local economy.

However, Tāmata Hauhā founder and chief executive Blair Jamieson expressed concerns that the announcement was largely reactionary. He argued that categorising carbon forestry as plantation would put more pressure on councils that may not have adequate knowledge on forestry management. Jamieson also pointed out that the government has not considered other forms of forestry, such as agroforestry and permanent polyculture opportunities, treating everything as if it were a pine forest.

Jamieson called for a mature conversation and a well-thought-out plan for the industry, urging the government to make legislative changes once and leave them in place. Whanganui deputy mayor Helen Craig stated that the environmental impacts of forestry would be primarily handled by the Horizons regional council. She noted that the latest announcement seemed to be moving in the right direction, but there is still a significant impact if forestry takes over entire farms.

Horizons regional councillor Alan Taylor said that the announcement may have been brought forward due to Cyclone Gabrielle, and there is still much to discuss regarding the new legislation. He emphasised that there are numerous interested parties involved, and a long and intense discussion is expected before any official position is established.