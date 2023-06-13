New Zealand braces for coldest temperatures in years and frosty winter

New Zealand is set to experience some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the coming days, as a high-pressure system settles over the country. This cold snap is expected to be followed by rainy weather during the weekend. Meteorologists predict a shift from the unusually warm and wet winters of the past three years, with more crisp, clear, and chilly days anticipated this season.

MetService forecaster David Miller stated that the current high-pressure system had already brought low temperatures in recent days. For instance, Auckland Airport recorded a temperature of 4.7C on Sunday morning, with an overnight low of 5C expected for tomorrow. Miller added, “That’s just one example where the overnight lows are going to be fairly cold.”

In the South Island, locations such as St Arnaud and Twizel experienced temperatures well below freezing, with St Arnaud reaching a minimum of -5C and Twizel recording a low of -4.5C. Miller said, “In the South Island, we’ll be seeing more frosts. Christchurch is looking at an overnight low of zero, but further inland, places like Alexandria may get to -2C, Wanaka, zero, and Queenstown, -1C.”

The North Island has also seen some of the coldest spots in Taumarunui, Waiouru, and Taupō, all registering below-zero lows. A rain system is expected to arrive in the upper North Island on Thursday, spreading from Gisborne and Bay of Plenty northwards on Friday and Saturday.

For the remainder of winter, Miller anticipates more frosty days, stating, “I think what we’re getting, and the next few days ahead, is going to be the flavour of the winter – or what is more like an average winter. We haven’t really seen an average winter for the last couple of years, so, even though temperatures will be more like average, they’ll feel a lot colder for a lot of people.”

This shift in weather patterns comes after a rare “triple-dip” La Niña event caused consecutive record-warm winters since the beginning of the decade. This year, however, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) predicts more high-pressure systems and equal odds for normal to below-normal rainfall for the northern North Island.