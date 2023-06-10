New guidelines issued for police use of private CCTV network

New guidelines have been issued to the police in New Zealand to ensure responsible and lawful use of a growing private CCTV network with thousands of cameras for surveillance and tracking. The Privacy Impact Assessment emphasises the need for “robust governance, policies, processes and controls” when using automatic number plate recognition technology, in order to minimise the intrusion into people’s lives.

NZ Council for Civil Liberties chair Thomas Beagle questioned the vast private-sector collection of number plate information, stating that opposition to mass surveillance applies to privately run systems as much as government ones. Police currently search across the privately-owned Auror and Safer Cities networks, which capture number plate information through cameras in service stations, shopping malls, supermarkets, and main streets across the country.

The new privacy assessment comes after it was revealed that officers had falsely listed cars as stolen to engage an automatic detection capability in the system. This exploit was used twice by police in 2020 and 2021 when attempting to track down three women believed to have travelled to Northland while positive for Covid-19.

The assessment, produced for the police by Simply Privacy, highlights the benefits of the system, such as better crime detection and prevention, improved public safety, and saved resources. However, it also points out the potential risks, such as inaccurate data, people being wrongly identified, unreasonable use of the system, and concerns about profiling and surveillance.

The assessment recommends that police only use real-time tracking in limited circumstances, limit access to the number plate data, and delete number-plate data after a successful “hit” unless there are strong reasons to keep the additional information. It also urges the police to publish data on their use of the systems, along with details about controls and governance.

Thomas Beagle believes that the public should question whether private companies should be allowed to build databases of data that can be used to locate and track people. He argues that if the privately-owned systems did not exist, the police would not be allowed to implement a large-scale national vehicle tracking system, as it would be seen as implementing mass surveillance incompatible with a free and democratic society.