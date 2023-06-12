Nelson police catch 16 drink-drivers in targeted operation

In Nelson, a police crackdown on drink-driving led to the arrest of 16 individuals, with some being detained. Tasman police set up ten checkpoints over the past week, stopping just over 1000 vehicles for breath tests. Among those arrested, one individual tested almost three times over the legal limit, while two others were more than double the limit. These three drivers were taken into custody and are expected to appear in Nelson District Court soon. Additionally, two people were caught driving with suspended and disqualified licenses, resulting in their vehicles being impounded.

Tasman’s Road Policing Manager, Hamish Chapman, expressed disappointment at the outcome of the operation, given the number of intoxicated drivers. “Sixteen people were stopped from drink driving, but that is sixteen people too many,” he said. “Drink driving creates unacceptable risks for everyone on the road, which could result in serious injury or death. Road safety belongs to everyone, and we refuse to accept that death and injury is the price we all pay for using our roads.”

Follow us on :













Chapman advised those planning to consume alcohol while out to arrange for a sober driver or take a taxi home. He also warned the public against using their phones while driving, to always wear a seatbelt and not to drive with a suspended or disqualified license. “Those found to be driving with excess breath alcohol, or driving without a license will face further enforcement action as a result.”

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the South Island, a Dunedin man was dubbed one of “the worst drivers on the road” by a court judge after receiving his 11th drink-driving conviction.