National unveils new agricultural emissions policy amid He Waka Eke Noa dispute

Christopher Luxon, the leader of New Zealand’s National Party, is set to unveil the party’s agricultural emissions policy today at 1pm. Previously, the party backed the He Waka Eke Noa proposal, which aimed to establish farm-level emissions pricing. However, National has recently shifted its stance and now plans to develop its own model.

The primary sector-led group He Waka Eke Noa, which counts Dairy NZ, Federated Farmers, and Beef and Lamb among its members, was established to work with the government on a pioneering “split-gas” pricing scheme. This initiative sought to incorporate agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) by 2025. National’s support for He Waka Eke Noa aligned with the bipartisan approach both major parties have taken on significant climate change initiatives, including the Zero Carbon Act.

Luxon attributes National’s withdrawal of support for He Waka Eke Noa to the government’s own distancing from the policy. While the government is currently in favour of most aspects of He Waka Eke Noa, it disagrees on a few key points, such as who should determine the pricing of agricultural emissions. The sector wants considerable input in price-setting, while the government prefers ministers to assume this responsibility.

Luxon told Newshub’s AM show last Wednesday that the Labour government was to blame for National’s changed position. “We’ve been very supportive of the industry developing its own solution,” he said. “Sadly, what happened is the government blew it up and it actually killed it itself.”

Todd McClay, National’s agriculture spokesperson, declared that He Waka Eke Noa was “dead” and faulted the government for its demise. “It’s the government’s fault. They’ve run out of time, they’ve shown extremely bad faith to the sector.”

McClay added that some aspects of the initiative were important and had informed National’s approach to the issue. According to him, the party supports pricing agricultural emissions, but not in a way that would reduce production domestically and transfer it overseas.

“The government turned its back on that. We’ll be putting out a policy that shows we back farmers, that we support what they do, that we won’t drive them out of business or put up the cost of food, but we’ll also meet our obligations internationally.”