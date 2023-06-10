National and Act edge closer to forming UK government, Labour slips in polls

In the latest political poll, the National and Act parties continue to hold the potential to form a government, while National leader Christopher Luxon’s net favourability remains in negative territory and lags behind Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. However, Luxon’s favourability is on the rise, while Hipkins’ is declining. The June Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll revealed that National’s support is nearly unchanged from last month, with 35.7% of respondents planning to vote for the party in this year’s election, a 0.1% increase. In contrast, Labour’s support dropped by 0.9 percentage points to 32.9%.

Act’s support remained steady at 12.7%, while the Greens saw a significant increase of nearly three points, reaching 9.7%. Te Pāti Māori experienced a slight decrease of 0.2%, falling to 3.5%. Based on these results, National and Act could form a majority government with their combined 62 seats (46 for National and 16 for Act), while the current left-wing parties would only have a combined total of 58 seats.

Among parties not currently in Parliament, most saw a decline in support in the latest poll. NZ First experienced the largest drop, losing 1% and falling to 1.6%. The New Conservatives’ support decreased by 0.3% to 1.3%, while TOP’s support fell by 0.9% to 0.8%. Democracy NZ, led by former National Northland MP Matt King, saw an increase of 0.6%, reaching 0.9%.

Despite National’s slight lead over Labour, Luxon’s net favourability remains far behind Hipkins’. Net favourability measures the difference between those who have a favourable view of a politician and those who have an unfavourable view. A positive score indicates more favourable views, while a negative rating suggests the opposite. The poll showed Hipkins’ net favourability at +19%, a three-point drop, while Luxon’s increased by five points but remained in negative territory at -2%.

Among undecided voters, Hipkins and Luxon had nearly equal net favourability ratings, with Hipkins at -6% (a 36-point drop) and Luxon at -7% (a 19-point increase). Act leader David Seymour had the highest net favourability among undecided voters at +5%.

The most important issue for voters remained the cost of living, with 33% considering it their top concern, followed by the economy at 9%, the environment at 8%, health at 7%, poverty at 6%, law and order at 5%, and policies, housing, taxes, and education all at 3%. Notably, none of the polled participants considered Covid-19 the most important issue.

The poll was conducted between last week’s Wednesday and this week’s Tuesday, with 1,000 eligible voters contacted, 700 via landline or mobile phones and 300 from an online panel. The margin of error is +/- 3.1%.