National/Act’s plans to scrap Te Aka Whai Ora risks Māori health progress

The National/Act’s proposal to abolish the Māori Health Authority, Te Aka Whai Ora, has been criticised as a regressive move that could undermine the progress made in improving indigenous health outcomes in New Zealand. Instead of dismantling the agency, some argue that it should be given more independence from the Crown and a larger share of the general health budget to address the current imbalance in funding.

Te Aka Whai Ora was established to promote Pae Ora/Healthy Futures for the Māori population, with a focus on incorporating Te Ao Māori-based health practices. Critics of the National/Act’s plan point out that the agency is still in its early stages and needs support to fulfil its potential, rather than being replaced by a Māori unit within the Ministry of Health.

“The goals they have and the people involved [in Te Aka Whai Ora] are highly valuable,” said Rob Campbell, a professional director and investor who has worked with the agency in the past. “To achieve Pae Ora/Healthy Futures for this place, I regard it as essential that we have a strong Te Ao Māori-based health agency.”

Campbell suggests that Te Aka Whai Ora could benefit from greater independence in governance and strategy, distancing itself from its current status as a public service agency. This would allow the organisation to be seen as a form of mana motuhake, or self-governance, rather than just another government body.

Additionally, Campbell calls for a more significant portion of the general health budget to be allocated to Te Aka Whai Ora, describing the current funding as “farcically low.” He explains that this reallocation of spending would help to create a more equitable partnership between the Māori Health Authority and the wider health system.

Another issue that needs addressing is the confusion surrounding the roles of the Iwi Māori Partnership Boards and the “localities” within the overall health services system. Campbell believes that this has led to cynicism and uncertainty for kaupapa Māori health services, which need clarity and certainty to operate effectively.

Follow us on :













Rather than attributing any weaknesses in Te Aka Whai Ora to the agency itself, Campbell suggests that the challenges it faces are due to a lack of skilled, trained, and experienced staff, as well as the confusion surrounding its role in the wider health system.

Instead of dismantling Te Aka Whai Ora, Campbell urges New Zealanders to support its leaders, Tipa Mahuta and Riana Manuel, by providing them with the “space, independence, and resources they need to succeed.”