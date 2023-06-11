Mt Hutt skifield opens amid dry winter start and £2m snow-making investment

In a departure from the wet conditions experienced earlier this year, winter has begun with a relatively dry spell, providing relief for many New Zealanders. The clear skies have resulted in pleasant days but chilly nights, particularly at higher altitudes, allowing ski resorts to utilise the freezing temperatures for snow production.

James Mackenzie, Mt Hutt ski area manager, explained that their slopes team had worked round-the-clock over the past week to improve the meagre snow base left after the previous weekend’s cold snap. He said that although snow cover was sparse in many areas, over 1,700 guests enjoyed their first skiing sessions of the 2023 winter season under clear skies and virtually no wind.

The mid-Canterbury ski field opened on Saturday, one day later than planned due to the lack of snow. However, advances in snow-making equipment have enabled most ski areas to open their trails and entice skiers and snowboarders back onto the slopes. Mackenzie revealed that NZSki had invested US$2 million in its snowmaking system over the past two years, without which the season would have started considerably later.

Despite the sunshine over the weekend, the weaker influence of the sun allowed the snow base to gradually build. Mt Hutt’s Facebook page advised visitors to take care on the thin snow pack, both on- and off-trail, and to watch out for icy patches all over the mountain. It added that it was a great day to use older ski gear and enjoy the first turns of the 2023 winter season under blue skies and relatively light winds.

Currently, Mt Hutt is the only ski field open, but the Queenstown resorts of The Remarkables, Coronet Peak, and Cardrona are set to open next weekend. Mackenzie described this weekend as a taste of things to come, with high-speed lifts operating smoothly, live music, delicious food, and all other services, including Snowsports School, up and running. As the settled, colder weather is expected to continue, the sound of lifts and skis will be a welcome addition to the winter season.