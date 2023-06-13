Mother shares childhood memories on nostalgic South Canterbury trip

A nostalgic journey back to South Canterbury provided an opportunity for a mother to share her childhood memories with her children over the long King’s Birthday weekend. With picturesque views of snow-capped Mt Hutt and Mt Peel, the family drove past their old family farm, reminiscing about the cattle stop, the hedge where the family cat gave birth to kittens, and the petrol bowser that seemed to have an endless supply of fuel.

The family also visited the local Carew School, where the mother recalled her fear of bullrush during lunchtime. Her children were amazed that the school still stood, as they considered their mother to be quite ancient. A drive past the church led them to the Carew Hall, which held a special place in the mother’s heart.

Follow us on :













She fondly remembered the many small halls in Hawke’s Bay, including the one her grandfather helped fundraise and build. The Carew Hall was the centre of community events, where she participated in drama club, learned badminton and indoor bowls, and witnessed families receive cuckoo clocks as leaving gifts. The highlight of these events was Mrs Henderson’s famous cinnamon oysters, a delicious treat that the mother still craves.

The trip down memory lane led her to consider the possibility of moving back to the South Island and working from the hall. However, she ultimately decided to stay in her current location, appreciating the meatballs and wineries near the Tutaekuri River.