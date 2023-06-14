Mongrel Mob president’s death linked to burnt-out Holden in Ōpōtiki

Detective Inspector Lew Warner has released new information pertaining to the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of Mongrel Mob president Steven Taiatini. It has been revealed that Taiatini sustained fatal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. A burnt-out Holden Colorado 4×4, found on Waiotahe Valley Road, is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about Taiatini’s death to come forward, particularly those who saw a silver Holden Colorado 4×4 in the Ōpōtiki area on the evening of June 9. Warner confirmed that several people witnessed the events leading to Taiatini’s death.

This development followed a day of traffic disruption in Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne due to Taiatini’s funeral procession. The event included a closed highway and gunshots, which are now under investigation. In response to the activities, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins condemned the gangs, stating they “contribute nothing to society.”

MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi, issued a statement today expressing his belief that both Prime Minister Hipkins and leader of the opposition Chris Luxon should “shut their mouths.” Claiming that they know nothing about Te Whakatōhea or the situation, Waititi emphasized that lives were at stake and that those external to the situation should “deeply reflect” before commenting.

Waititi asserts that gang affiliation is not the root problem, but “a symptom of entrenched poverty, disconnection to identity and trauma.” Both the Prime Minister and the National Party leader have been approached for comment.

Billy Macfarlane Snr, founder of the Puwhakamua rehabilitation programme, praised Taiatini for his work in helping make changes in the methamphetamine harm space. Macfarlane called Taiatini’s death a “tragedy” and acknowledged that he and his partner Pauline had done much work in Rotorua. Taiatini’s efforts to do good will be missed, he added.