Mongrel Mob funeral procession disrupts Whakatāne, raises retribution fears

A large procession of motorcyclists and vehicles made their way through the Bay of Plenty town of Whakatāne for the funeral of Steven Taiatini, the slain president of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians. The event disrupted the usually quiet town as hundreds of individuals associated with the Mongrel Mob participated in the procession, displaying gang signs and salutes. The 45-year-old Taiatini was killed in a disorder-related incident in Ōpōtiki, leading to a homicide investigation.

Taiatini’s death has caused tension in the area, with fears of retribution leading to school closures and public transport disruptions. National Party justice spokesperson and former police officer Mark Mitchell stressed the need for a clear message that police controlled the town, not gangs.

In preparation for the funeral, an additional 50 police officers were deployed to Ōpōtiki to provide community reassurance. The Whakatāne District Council advised residents to avoid the cemetery on Ōhope Hill during the procession. The cemetery and crematorium were closed to the general public until 2pm.

Bay of Plenty Police warned of potential traffic disruption around Ōpōtiki, Ōhope, and Wainui due to the large number of mourners. They stated that extra staff from inside and outside the district were on hand to support the local team working on the homicide investigation, provide high visibility for reassurance, and boost numbers for frontline, community, and gang liaison staff. Police also emphasised their preparedness to take action against any unlawful behaviour while respecting the mourning of the whānau.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Acting Area Commander Tristan Murray said that ahead of the funeral, police gang liaison officers had been in communication with gang leaders of all factions. He noted that the Mongrel Mob, the predominant gang in Ōpōtiki, had been well-behaved and that no significant issues had arisen.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner reported that police were seeking information on a burnt-out vehicle found on Waiotahe Valley Rd, as they investigated Taiatini’s death and any potential connection to the vehicle. Taiatini has been described by those who knew him as a “good family man” who worked hard to make changes in the methamphetamine harm space.

Minister of Housing Megan Woods confirmed that resources had been allocated to Ōpōtiki in response to the rising gang activity that forced some shops and schools to close. She stated that 100 more police officers were stationed in the town and that unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated.